Author Larry Robinson's New Book 'The DreamSlayer' is the Captivating Story of an Ancient Evil Awakening and Turning a Town Into Its Playground

Larry Robinson has completed his new book "The DreamSlayer": a gripping story that starts with the signs, a fatal attack here, a freakish accident there, missing people, all innocuous on their own but in reality they were the warnings of something to come and very few people were able to connect the dots let alone take them seriously and that was the first mistake.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Larry Robinson's thrilling tale follows the village's descent into terror as the subject of an old Lenni Lenape legend that could dream an army of monsters to life starts to become more than just a legend and the people of Sussex County, a small group of dairy farmers and horse breeders, find themselves at the forefront of a battle for their very lives.

