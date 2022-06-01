Author Gordon Tufte's New Book 'Tristy the Little Acorn That Believed He Could' is the Heartwarming Story of an Acorn That Dreamed of Being a Big Oak Tree

DUMONT, Iowa - June 1, 2022 - (

Gordon Tufte has completed his new book "Tristy The Little Acorn that Believed He Could": a touching story featuring Tristy, an acorn among a family of acorns on a farm with a dream to fall at the right time to be found by the farmer and become a great big oak tree instead of being eaten by squirrels or falling during the wrong time.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gordon Tufte's heartwarming tale follows Tristy as he tries to figure out the best time to drop to be found by the farmer, going through encouragements and doubts from his family while braving both threats and the elements because he never once gives up on his dream.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Tristy The Little Acorn that Believed He Could" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

