Author Brendon Murphy's New Book, 'Till It Ends,' is the Story of Many Individuals With Powerful Abilities and the Choices They Make

Brendon Murphy has completed his new book "Till It Ends": a gripping story that follows a group of teenagers from various backgrounds as they are thrown into the deep end of the world, a world of danger and unimaginable opportunity as they find their own place in it for the sake of their safety but also the dangers that they are suddenly presented with.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brendon Murphy's thrilling tale shows the escalation as things turn dangerous for this group, forcing them to work together against the forces that are hunting them and maybe even deal with a betrayal in their own midst, but at the end of the day, they are the ones in power and decide the people they are going to be.

Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Till It Ends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

