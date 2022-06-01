Author Tracey Dean Widelitz's New Book 'A Heavenly World' is the Story of What Happens After Dogs Leave Us and Pass On

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - June 1, 2022 - (

Tracey Dean Widelitz, a mother of two beautiful daughters and fur babies, has completed her new book "A Heavenly World": a touching story that seeks to answer the question of what happens when our fur babies move on from this world, where they go, and what awaits them on the other side of the rainbow bridge, where they can roam and frolic and play with every dog that's existed before them.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tracey Dean Widelitz's heart-warming tale shows the journey of every dog, from the puppy that bonds with a young girl that grows along with her across the years until she's older and wise. The dog is grey but shares in unconditional love and loyalty until their time eventually comes, and the cycle can begin anew.

Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "A Heavenly World" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

