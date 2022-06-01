Author Valloyd Becker's New Book 'One of Bud's and Carol's Kids' is the Story of the Author's Struggle to Find Hope and Meaning in This Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - June 1, 2022 - (

)

Valloyd Becker, a man who is finally able to live a life he can be proud of, has completed his new book "One of Bud's and Carol's Kids": a gripping story of his own childhood, one caked in abuse of all kinds and habits fit for an adult bottled into the body a child not even in puberty, the author tells of just how difficult it was for him to grow up in such conditions let alone grow up at all.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Valloyd Becker's potent tale follows him to his adult life, a life that he has managed to call his own and have a degree of pride in from kicking his addictive habits to meeting his angel of a wife that keeps him on the straight and narrow while also grounding him, the author has made quite the life for himself finding hope in a hopeless situation.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "One of Bud's and Carol's Kids" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: