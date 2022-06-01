Pesabase (PESA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Pesabase (PESA) on May 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PESA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Offering the blockchain solution for remittance, Pesabase (PESA) helps 60 million East Africans send money back home at a fraction of the fees and instantly converts crypto to their native currency through blockchain. Its native token PESA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pesabase

Pesabase (PESA) offers a blockchain based solution that solves the issue of high remittance fees and stressful wait times in Africa to families that need it most. By tokenizing an existing company, PESA is able to expand marketing to reach more users for Pesabase. It targets banked and unbanked people already using remittance platforms to send money back home, and offers a massive solution to them to make it seamless and less expensive.

Each time someone sends money to their loved ones, a portion of their transaction fee goes as a buy on the chart - burning the supply and increasing the token price. In addition, loyalty holders are invited to a share of profits generated by the remittance platform every single month. Holders earn money from funds generated outside of crypto for multiple streams of income.

Remitters on Pesabase network will also be incentivized. Every time someone sends money to a loved one using Pesabase's app, they will automatically earn PESA tokens. There are currently 60 million East Africans sending remittance into and within East Africa.

The roadmap for PESA is focused and streamlined. It's not looking to build out a list of utilities as a promise to the early investors. The utility is already built, functioning and successful. It's simply integrating the real world company Pesabase into the token to expand its reach and have the rewards come back to the investors. PESA has already proven this concept within 3 days of launch by posting a buy back on the chart for investors to see from the remittance platform. In the future these will come in the form of constant micro-buys on the chart to stabilize the floor and increase the price every single minute that someone processes a payment through its platform.

For expansion, the issue with remittance that Pesabase is solving is highly desired first in East Africa, and upon unveiling the company to crypto PESA team has learned there is a strong need for this platform in West Africa, Latin America, India and other countries. The team is currently in talks of implementing that platform in these countries as part of its V2 Roadmap. The integration of Pesabase into these countries means that investors are now a part of a larger, global shared economy. As holders of the native token PESA they will also be rewarded by the new token launches that follow new adoption of Pesabase into new countries.

About PESA Token

PESA is the native token of Pesabase. through PESA, the solution delivered by Pesabase will reach millions, while investors are rewarded in the process. Based on BEP-20, PESA has a total supply of 60 million (i.e. 60,000,000) tokens, of which 67% is provided for liquidity, 23% is provided for remittance platform, 5% will be used for marketing and allocated to advisors, and the rest 5% is allocated to the team.

(Please note that from May 31 to June 30, there is no additional 10% tax fee for trading PESA on LBank.) It taxes a total of 10% on each transaction, of which 2% is provided for PESA LP/buy backs, 2% will be used for marketing, 2% is provided for DREAM LP/buy backs, 2% will be used for development, 1% is shared as loyalty rewards, and the rest 1% is allocated for charity.

PESA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022, investors who are interested in Pesabase investment can easily buy and sell PESA token on LBank Exchange right now.

