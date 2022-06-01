LBank Exchange Will List Smart Reward Token (SRT) on June 2, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Smart Reward Token (SRT) on June 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SRT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 2, 2022.

LBank x SRT

Partnered with DANBI KOREA, SMART REWARDS CORP. developed an incentive token called Smart Rewards Token (SRT), so that it can be used in DANBI's Cash.Fi service, as well as in online and offline stores through partnered retail stores. The SRT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Smart Reward Token

Provided as an incentive, SRT (Smart Rewards Token) is developed by SMART REWARDS CORP., so that it can be used in online and offline stores through partnered retail stores. Starting from Korea, SRT aims to advance into the payment business of the Southeast Asian market, where the financial infrastructure has not developed to the level of the developed countries.

The Smart Rewards Token platform recognizes that consumers are productive beings that can receive incentives for their existence and intends to contribute to the consumer economy through 'small reward processing' that has been overlooked. The biggest difference of the Smart Reward Token platform is that it is based on more detailed targeting by merging the data of consumers' online and offline consumption into one.

To realize its above mission, Smart Rewards Token Platform has signed a promising partner, DANBI KOREA. SRT will be used on the Cash.Fi Service of partner company DANBI, an action-based reward mobile application that is an advertising platform that improves the technically backward areas of offline advertising. SRT will collect and analyze data from DANBI's service, and based on this, it will redefine advertising targeting and build an advertising ecosystem.

DANBI operates 'AD.Fi', an offline store-based WIFI advertising platform, and 'Order.Fi,' an order payment service, in Korea. While operating for 5 years, DANBI has not only secured an average of 1.5 million views per month in about 5,000 stores, but also is preparing new services for the Vietnam, Indonesia, and the United States market. Selected as a TIPS company from Korean government, DANBI has proven its technology and business potential in the domestic market and is confident in its role as a key partner of Smart Reward Token Platform.

Through these DANBI's services, the Smart Reward Token Platform can converge online and offline consumption data through the Login API. SRT plans to enable payment in stores through the already established infrastructure of partner DANBI. Through this, various services such as payment for goods and conversion to points will be provided. In addition, any partners other than DANBI can participate in the Smart Rewards Token platform so that it can build a healthy partner ecosystem.

About SRT Token

The issuance of Smart Reward Tokens (SRT) is for the development of a Smart Reward Token platform and the creation of an ecosystem based on it. Ownership of SRT represents the ability to claim certain Cash.Fi benefits.

Based on ERC-20, SRT has a total supply of 15 billion (i.e. 15,000,000,000) tokens, of which 11% will be used in marketing, 4% for operation, 10% and 1% will be distributed to the team and the advisers, 9% will be distributed to development and 13% will be distributed to the ecosystem for maintenance purposes, 35% is allocated for private sale, 11% will be distributed to partners, 5% is for early contributors, and the rest 1% is set on the Bounty, which is paid as a bonus to users.

The SRT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 2, 2022, investors who are interested in Smart Reward Token investment can easily buy and sell SRT token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

