Prophesee Releases its Entire Event-Based Vision Software Suite for Free, Including Commercial License, Further Enabling Community of Thousands of Engineers and Researchers Worldwide.

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Prophesee SA, inventor of the most advanced neuromorphic vision systems, today announced that the newest release of its award-winning Metavision® Intelligence suite will be offered - in its entirety and for all modules - at no cost, delivering an accelerated path to explore and implement differentiated machine vision applications that leverage the performance and efficiency of event-based vision. The industry's most comprehensive suite of software tools and code samples will be available for free from initial adoption, use through commercial development and release of market-ready products.
Key Takeaways:
- Prophesee's award-winning Metavision Intelligence Suite is now free of charge and from any commercial license restrictions for machine vision system developers and others looking to leverage the benefits of event-based vision.
- This provides more freedom and flexibility for the growing ecosystem of inventors, researchers and engineers who are embracing event-based vision as a paradigm-shifting approach to vision sensing.
- The latest release includes enhancements to help speed uptime-to-production, allowing developers to stream their first events in minutes, or even build their own event camera from scratch using the provided camera plugins under open-source license as a base.
About Prophesee
Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems. The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to machine vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now. Prophesee's patented Metavision® sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, mobile and AR/VR. Prophesee is based in Paris, with local offices in Grenoble, Shanghai, Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The company is driven by a team of more than 100 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international equity and corporate investors including 360 Capital Partners, European Investment Bank, iBionext, Inno-Chip, Intel Capital, Renault Group, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Sinovation, Supernova Invest, Xiaomi. Learn more: www.prophesee.ai
