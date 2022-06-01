Is It Safe to Take Out a Loan for a Boat?

NEW YORK - June 1, 2022 - (

iQuanti: Boat loans are one of the most popular ways to finance a boat purchase. But as with any financing, there are risks and benefits to consider. Whether or not it's safe to take out a loan depends on your individual circumstances and the terms of the financing you're committing to.

Understanding the terms of the loan

When you commit to a personal loan, know that the overall cost of the borrowing will be greater than the lump sum you receive to buy your boat. How much you ultimately pay back will come down to the interest rate on this lump sum and the term of the loan agreement.

Borrowers often take out personal loans on a fixed rate basis over the term of the loan. This will typically be between 24 to 60 months, although different options are available depending on your situation. A loan is a lengthy commitment, so it's important you're able to accommodate this in your budget for the full duration of your agreement.

The terms of your loan will dictate what happens if you're unable to make a payment. Be aware that not paying on time could mean you're charged a penalty fee. Your credit score could also be negatively impacted.

Monthly budgeting

Remember, you should always prioritize setting aside money for savings, retirement, and emergencies ahead of taking out a loan.

Before deciding if it's safe to take out a loan for a boat purchase, build a budget to see if you can afford the cost of the monthly repayments. You should track:

Your income (how much you earn each month)

Your expenses (how much you 'need' to spend on essentials like your rent, mortgage, transport, utility bills)

Your savings contributions

How much is left over for your 'wants' (leisure and luxury expenses)

Financing for a boat purchase turns a luxury investment into a 'need' you'll pay back each month.

Putting up collateral for your loan

Secured loans

A secured loan requires you to put up collateral, in many cases the boat you're buying, and attach it to the loan. If you are unable to make your payments, the lender can seize your collateral to pay off your debt.

Unsecured Loans

As a safer alternative, unsecured loans don't require you to use collateral such as your boat, car, home, or any other asset as part of your agreement. Unsecured loans are a great choice for applicants who are looking for flexibility in their financing, but these loans can have higher interest rates than secured loan products. Therefore, you must be confident you can afford these monthly repayments.

The bottom line

It's essential you understand the risks involved before taking out financing for a boat purchase. But if you're not at risk of losing your home, and you can afford the repayments, then you can take out a loan for your purchase with confidence.



