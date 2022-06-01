Is It Safe to Take Out a Loan for a Boat?

iQuanti: Boat loans are one of the most popular ways to finance a boat purchase. But as with any financing, there are risks and benefits to consider. Whether or not it's safe to take out a loan depends on your individual circumstances and the terms of the financing you're committing to.
Understanding the terms of the loan
When you commit to a personal loan, know that the overall cost of the borrowing will be greater than the lump sum you receive to buy your boat. How much you ultimately pay back will come down to the interest rate on this lump sum and the term of the loan agreement.
Borrowers often take out personal loans on a fixed rate basis over the term of the loan. This will typically be between 24 to 60 months, although different options are available depending on your situation. A loan is a lengthy commitment, so it's important you're able to accommodate this in your budget for the full duration of your agreement.
The terms of your loan will dictate what happens if you're unable to make a payment. Be aware that not paying on time could mean you're charged a penalty fee. Your credit score could also be negatively impacted.
Monthly budgeting
Remember, you should always prioritize setting aside money for savings, retirement, and emergencies ahead of taking out a loan.
Before deciding if it's safe to take out a loan for a boat purchase, build a budget to see if you can afford the cost of the monthly repayments. You should track:
Your income (how much you earn each month)
Your expenses (how much you 'need' to spend on essentials like your rent, mortgage, transport, utility bills)
Your savings contributions
How much is left over for your 'wants' (leisure and luxury expenses)
Financing for a boat purchase turns a luxury investment into a 'need' you'll pay back each month.
Putting up collateral for your loan
Secured loans
A secured loan requires you to put up collateral, in many cases the boat you're buying, and attach it to the loan. If you are unable to make your payments, the lender can seize your collateral to pay off your debt.
Unsecured Loans
As a safer alternative, unsecured loans don't require you to use collateral such as your boat, car, home, or any other asset as part of your agreement. Unsecured loans are a great choice for applicants who are looking for flexibility in their financing, but these loans can have higher interest rates than secured loan products. Therefore, you must be confident you can afford these monthly repayments.
The bottom line
It's essential you understand the risks involved before taking out financing for a boat purchase. But if you're not at risk of losing your home, and you can afford the repayments, then you can take out a loan for your purchase with confidence.
Sponsored Content
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.