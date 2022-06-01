JM Health Rebrands as Veranova Following Sale to Altaris Capital Partners

Veranova, formerly Johnson Matthey Health
Veranova, formerly known as Johnson Matthey Health, has launched as an independent company following the acquisition by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC from Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.
Veranova is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). With approximately 900 employees, Veranova serves the pharmaceutical industry with a full spectrum of API and drug development services, from process design through to commercial manufacturing.
Veranova is headquartered in Wayne, PA, with cGMP manufacturing operations in West Deptford, NJ; Devens, MA; North Andover, MA; Annan, UK; and Edinburgh, UK, and manufacturing and R&D centers in Cambridge, UK; and Yantai, China.
Veranova and its predecessor entities have a strong legacy of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry which spans more than a century and the development of more than 100 APIs, including the first platinum-based drugs for cancer treatment.
Today, Veranova is a leader in the development and manufacture of complex and highly potent APIs, with expertise across a diverse range of chemistry processes and technologies, including drug linkers for antibody drug conjugates. Veranova holds over 425 active patents and works with a wide variety of pharmaceutical corporations and biotechnology companies.
Originating from the Latin words 'vērus' meaning 'true' and 'nŏvus' meaning 'new', the Veranova name represents the reliability and innovative approach the company seeks to deliver to its customers.
Veranova is a global leader in process development and manufacturing of APIs, with a focus on specialty and complex products. Veranova is headquartered in Wayne, PA, and has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.veranova.com.
Altaris is a healthcare investment firm with an exclusive focus on building companies that deliver value to the healthcare system through innovation and efficiency. Since its inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 45 healthcare companies which have generated significant value appreciation for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages more than $5.0 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com.
