Zain first telecom operator globally to launch Vo5G with nationwide coverage

Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announces the launch of voice over 5G services, becoming the first telecom operator globally to commercially launch Vo5G with nationwide coverage in all of Kuwait's areas and on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup.

This revolutionary technology offers Zain's customers an unprecedented experience with ultra-fast internet while making voice calls on compatible smartphones. The commercial launch of this service comes after Zain has completed extensive tests to assess the readiness of its network and its technical capabilities to operate this service at the highest quality on a nationwide level.

Vo5G is currently available on the all-new Samsung S22 lineup and is activated for customers without any additional cost. The service will also be available on all compatible future devices. Voice over 5G offers users a practical solution with unique technical capabilities, allowing them to enjoy the fastest telecommunications experience with flexibility and quality. With Vo5G, Zain customers will be able to make crystal-clear voice calls over the 5G network side by side with data services without interruption.



In addition, Vo5G allows users to enjoy using the internet, streaming services, and data-hungry apps while making voice calls with the consistent and ultra-fast speeds of 5G. The service offers a great solution for users who heavily depend on data services, as they will not have to end phone calls to get back to the best internet experience anymore.



The voice over 5G service is hosted on Zain's state-of-the art standalone 5G network (SA 5G), which the company deployed earlier this year. SA 5G is widely considered the future of 5G, allowing Zain's network to reach its full potential by increasing coverage and laying a foundation for applications that harness the fast speed and low latency of 5G. Zain's 5G development leads the Kuwait telecom market, and its business success has been a result of its overall strategic objective to provide first-class 5G services for users in Kuwait.



This announcement reflects Zain's efforts in presenting Kuwait's biggest and most powerful 5G network. Back in June 2019, Zain was the first operator to offer 5G technology in the GCC region via the Kuwaiti market with nationwide coverage of all areas. The company succeeded in designing the first integrated network for 5G services built on a world-class infrastructure, ultimately transforming the telecom sector across the country and region.

