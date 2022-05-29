Judy Quitoriano's Genuine Portrayal of Deuteronomy in Her Work Demonstrates the Unfailing Love of God for His People

The Old Testament is the earliest portion of the Bible. It records the beginning of the world to Noah and the flood, Moses, and the expulsion of the Jews to Babylon. The Old Testament of the Bible resembles the Hebrew Bible, which has its roots in the ancient religion of Judaism.
The book “Old Testament Reflection” is a well-informed examination of Deuteronomy to expose the full berth of God's love one of the Pentateuch books penned by Moses in setting down the regulations for the Jews as they reached Yahweh's promised land.
In the book, Judy Quitoriano strongly expressed God's love, justice, and mercy to his chosen people every time they commit infidelity, notably with idolatry and sin, toward Him. With her loving and passionate interpretation of the passages penned by Moses, she carefully put God's words. God's covenant with His people is as powerful as a love sealed with a pledge or a vow, and it is a recurring topic in the Old Testament and her book. Judy Quitoriano also emphasized the individuals and circumstances that were used by God to carry out His divine plan.
“Justice is both a part of God's essence and a component of the world He created,” she explained.
The book is an excellent resource for Bible teachers, Christian believers, and those who want to learn more about the Bible, and the history of the Old Testament, culture, and context.
Buy the book at: https://www.amazon.com/Old-Testament-Reflection-Judy-Quitoriano/dp/168394352X
“Old Testament Reflection”
Author: Judy Quitoriano
Publisher: America Star Books
Published Date: December 14, 2016
Book Genre: Christian Books & Bibles › Christian Living
About the Author
Judy Quitoriano is a Professor of Theology at Meister Eckhart Divinity School. She is also adjunct faculty at Saint Anthony's Liturgical House of Study. She is a spiritual director for nearly two decades. Judy is married to the same great guy for over forty years and has an adult son.
