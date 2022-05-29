Dr. Cora Butler-Jones Relaunches "Christmas for the Poor Little Kitty," a Heartwarming Story About Hope and Love

In every bleak and desperate moment, life can shine a beacon of hope for everyone. In this heart-tugging story, readers will learn how to preserve happiness, cultivate hope, and embrace positivity.



“Christmas for the Poor Little Kitty” follows a lonely cat as it spends the night alone in the cold outdoors. The cat has nowhere to call his home. He passes by warm houses with people who share warm greetings and food. Against the bright Christmas lights, the glistening snow, and the glimmering sky, the poor little Kitty fights a loathing feeling from inside. The carols, the singing, the meat, and pies, the scene looked so happy as Kitty watched from outside. Warmth was evident in the faces of the people, but for the little Kitty, her only companion is the cold winds that blow upon her face. To escape the chilling gusts, she finds a sack and decides to hide in it. She closed her eyes and dreams. To her surprise, as she wakes up, she's now in a warm room brimming with gifts. It is Christmastime! The poor and lonely kitten is no longer alone. She now has a home she can call her own.



Kitty's beautiful story will inspire everyone to hold on and wait because everyone will have their time to turn things around. Children and parents alike will enjoy this wholesome tale which also comes with beautifully done illustrations.



This heartwarming story is a part of a protracted extensive collection of children's books, Dr. Cora Butler-Jones will launch in the future.



Buy the book at: https://drcora-nbhh.com/buy-the-book/



“Christmas for the Poor Little Kitty”

Author: Cora Butler-Jones, PhD

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: May 2022

Book Genre: Children's Book



About the Author:

Dr. Butler-Jones is a lecturer, college professor, and mother of two daughters, one of her daughters is a lawyer, the other a teacher.

The topics she taught in college are social work (graduate level) and sociology, marketing, and management (undergraduate level). She worked in the field of developmental disabilities for many years as a therapist and crisis clinician and has the following degrees: MA/counseling, MBA/marketing, MSW/social work, CAGS/counseling, PhD/international psychology.

