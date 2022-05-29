Walter Newport Compels Readers to Think and Find Inspiration in a Collection of Quotes and Proverbs in "Lifelines"

“Lifelines” is a collection of brief inspirational writings designed to help readers recognize truths they can apply to their lives right away, whether to deal with crises in their families or at work or to motivate them to be more compassionate Christians toward everyone they meet. These words are the product of a lifetime of gathering encouraging and inspiring remarks and sayings from a variety of sources. So many quotation books feature items merely because they turn a phrase in a clever way.

The purpose of the anthology is to adapt the ideas of great leaders, thinkers, and proverbs throughout history and use them to benefit our flawed society. This uplifting collection of quotes and affirmations is dedicated to those who are committed to making the most of their time in this world by remaining true to themselves, being generous with their abilities and gifts, and being open to the idea of constantly offering themselves with love. Walter wants to provide a platform for all readers to become engaged thinkers seeking great ideas.

Every quotation and affirmation in this collection encourages the mind and heart to think outside the box. It motivates, inspires, provokes, and engages people. Walter compiled the quotations from prominent people from many times, ethnicities, classic books, the Bible, and people from all walks of life.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/life-lines-by-walter-augustus-newport/

“Lifelines”

Author: Walter Augustus Newport III

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: May 2022

Book Genre: Poetry, Anthology

About the Author:

Walter Newport is a retired professor of language and culture who has spent nearly thirty years in four widely diverse areas of the world – in the USA, Cuba, Spain, and Japan. Dr. Newport was the first non-Japanese professor ever hired by Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, after having been a founding member of an international center in Toyama Prefecture. He has also been an active Christian in parts of the world in which Christians are a minority, supporting an orphanage in the Philippines, and has helped refugees from the recent Ethiopian-Eritrean war in Africa. He enjoys opera and classical music, theology, mountain hiking, and weight lifting, belongs to the International Society of Poets, and has received numerous awards for his poetry. He now lives in Sacramento, California.

