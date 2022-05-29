Mercedes Brown Compels Readers to Be Vigilant and Ready to Fight a Spiritual Battle

“Daniel asked the Lord: 'Oh my Lord, what shall be the end of these things?' And He said: 'Go thy way, Daniel, for the Words are closed up and sealed till the end of the times.'” -- Daniel 12:9.
When the time comes, will you be ready? Are you a fruit that God can reap?
In “We Were Once Angels: Understanding the Sin Nature in Humankind: An End-Of-Times Revelation,” Dr. Mercedes Brown compels readers to be vigilant.
“We Were Once Angels” is an end-times revelation and a message of urgency for believers. The time for God to transition humanity into the spirit age has come.
“This revelation was given to me by the Lord God over many years. It gives insight into the spiritual world, which existed before life on earth. It gives insight into the warfare in heaven and the reason the warfare is not over. It also gives insight into how we were caught up in the battle between the Lord God and Satan and why we were sent to earth for repentance. The Lord God is in readiness to reap the earth of those who will come with him.” –Dr. Brown writes.
As Christians, we must become the forerunners when we fight for heaven. We must bear God's anointing and fearlessly confront the enemy. The book will encourage everyone to be steadfast in prayer and to wear the full armor given by the Holy Spirit.
Buy the book at: https://www.amazon.com/Were-Once-Angels-End-Times/dp/1973607344
“We Were Once Angels: Understanding the Sin Nature in Humankind: An End-Of-Times Revelation”
Author: Mercedes Campbell Brown D. Min
Publisher: WestBow Press
Published Date: January 25, 2018
Book Genre: Christian Books & Bibles › Christian Living
About the Author:
The author, Dr. Mercedes Brown, is a Christian Educator and graduate of the Interdenominational Theological Center, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is founder of Genesis School of Ministry located in Atlanta. Many students have become licensed and ordained under her ministry. Dr. Brown has written many books and workbooks for others as well as for herself. She reaches many churches, universities and seminaries through seminars, books, and workbooks.
