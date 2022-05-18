Huawei ADN's Intelligent Engine Wins AIOps Award at FutureNet World 2022

Huawei's Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution recently won the AIOps Award at FutureNet World 2022, in recognition of its contribution to applying intelligence to telecom network operations. This is the second major industry award Huawei's ADN solution has won, following the Layer123 Most Significant Disruptor Vendor Award it received in April 2022.

Huawei's ADN solution has already received wide acclaim from various industry platforms, organizations, and institutions, including Layer123, GSMA, TM Forum, IDC, and BBWF. This solution provides innovative "zero-wait, zero-touch, and zero-trouble" (Zero-X) digital network services and efficient "self-configuring, self-healing, and self-optimizing" (Self-X) O&M capabilities. It has already completed strict verification and review and is currently helping carriers, enterprises, and partners accelerate digital transformation.

iMaster NAIE is the intelligence engine of the ADN solution. It injects intelligence into telecom networks and provides atomic network capabilities, orchestration frameworks, and intelligent applications for typical scenarios to enable multi-dimensional capabilities. It provides the following intelligent applications:



Core network KPI anomaly detection which reduces false positives and negatives caused by static threshold-based detection to help carriers implement predictive O&M and achieve superior 5G user experiences.

Intelligent PTN fault management which monitors network alarms, improves ticket dispatch accuracy, and reduces carrier O&M costs.

DC intelligent energy saving which uses intelligent algorithms to quickly find control parameter combinations that minimize PUE values through cooling device management while also supporting optimal energy saving effects.



River Huang, CTO of Huawei's General Development Department, said at the event, "Huawei is honored to receive this award from FutureNet World. Since 2018, Huawei has been dedicated to research on network intelligence, which is the core of ADN. ADN is now helping carriers deploy intelligent networks. We will continue to offer more innovative, high-value intelligent network solutions to meet the requirements of users and carriers, and collaborate with carriers and industry partners to deploy L3 ADN on our journey toward fully autonomous networks."

