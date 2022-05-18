Huawei ADN's Intelligent Engine Wins AIOps Award at FutureNet World 2022

Huawei's Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution recently won the AIOps Award at FutureNet World 2022, in recognition of its contribution to applying intelligence to telecom network operations. This is the second major industry award Huawei's ADN solution has won, following the Layer123 Most Significant Disruptor Vendor Award it received in April 2022.
Huawei's ADN solution has already received wide acclaim from various industry platforms, organizations, and institutions, including Layer123, GSMA, TM Forum, IDC, and BBWF. This solution provides innovative "zero-wait, zero-touch, and zero-trouble" (Zero-X) digital network services and efficient "self-configuring, self-healing, and self-optimizing" (Self-X) O&M capabilities. It has already completed strict verification and review and is currently helping carriers, enterprises, and partners accelerate digital transformation.
iMaster NAIE is the intelligence engine of the ADN solution. It injects intelligence into telecom networks and provides atomic network capabilities, orchestration frameworks, and intelligent applications for typical scenarios to enable multi-dimensional capabilities. It provides the following intelligent applications:
- Core network KPI anomaly detection which reduces false positives and negatives caused by static threshold-based detection to help carriers implement predictive O&M and achieve superior 5G user experiences.
- Intelligent PTN fault management which monitors network alarms, improves ticket dispatch accuracy, and reduces carrier O&M costs.
- DC intelligent energy saving which uses intelligent algorithms to quickly find control parameter combinations that minimize PUE values through cooling device management while also supporting optimal energy saving effects.
River Huang, CTO of Huawei's General Development Department, said at the event, "Huawei is honored to receive this award from FutureNet World. Since 2018, Huawei has been dedicated to research on network intelligence, which is the core of ADN. ADN is now helping carriers deploy intelligent networks. We will continue to offer more innovative, high-value intelligent network solutions to meet the requirements of users and carriers, and collaborate with carriers and industry partners to deploy L3 ADN on our journey toward fully autonomous networks."
— WebWireID289245 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.