Come find us at Independent Label Market London this summer

Join us on the 16th of July for Independent Label Market! We'll be packing our stall at Coal Drops Yard in London with lots of exclusive LPs and special editions. Drop by to say hi and check out classics from our back catalogue, as well as new releases; black midi's third album 'Hellfire' comes out just the day before, so this is your chance to grab a fresh copy straight from the source.
Independent Label Market brings together indie labels, makers, DJs and local brewers for a day filled with music and good vibes. Along exclusive vinyl and band merchandise, you can also help raise funds for Disasters Emergency Committee and learn about greening the music industry with Music Declares Emergency. Follow the event for more info, as well as updates on exclusive releases.
