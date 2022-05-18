San Sebastian Festival creates a meeting between international investors and Spanish producers within the framework of 'Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech'

San Sebastian Festival's 70th edition will host 'Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech', the second rendezvous of 'Spanish Screenings XXL. An international market for Spanish audiovisual production'. The project is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (RTRP) to boost Spain's role as a European audiovisual hub and is promoted by the Ministry of Culture and Sport through the ICAA and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation through ICEX.
'Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech' will include two events: the first meeting between international investors and Spanish producers, and the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge, the competition for Spanish entrepreneurs and startups designed to promote and highlight the new technologies applied to audiovisuals and to R&D+i.
The selected projects will be films running for more than 60 minutes, with a majority of Spanish production, fiction, non-fiction and animated, among others, which are at the development stage and are looking for funding. They must have a budget of more than 2 million euros, have 20% of their funding already secured, and have perspectives of internationalisation. The main producer will have the opportunity to present and defend the works before an audience of important investors and representatives of international talent. Projects can be submitted from today and until 1 July.
The Festival will select a maximum of ten projects from those meeting the above-mentioned requirements. It will also cover the costs of travel and 3 nights in a hotel for the producers of the selected projects.
To submit a project, please write to: industria@sansebastianfestival.com
PROJECT SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 1 JULY
