Flink Acquires French Q-Commerce Pioneer Cajoo and Partners with Carrefour

Flink SE, Europe's leading quick commerce company, announces the acquisition of Cajoo, quick commerce pioneer in France, to accelerate its expansion in the French market and to further consolidate its leading position in Europe. Carrefour, early investor and exclusive retail partner of Cajoo, will become the exclusive partner for the French market for Flink and a direct shareholder in the company.

Flink has been growing rapidly since its operational launch in early 2021 and the company now takes the next step to build out its market position in France. The company will now start the integration of the existing hubs managed by Cajoo after which Flink will serve the greater Paris area and 8 next big cities with 30 hubs, reaching 6 million customers to deliver groceries in minutes. At the same time, the Cajoo team will be merged with Flink's national and international organization. Flink will be the leading brand for consumers going forward as the switch of the brand will happen in Q2 2022.

Oliver Merkel, Co-Founder of Flink:

Cajoo has done an amazing job in leading the quick commerce revolution in France and building a loyal customer base. We are happy to join forces under the Flink brand to create the #1 player in quick commerce in France. At the same time, we feel privileged to enter an exclusive partnership with Carrefour to offer the best assortment at competitive prices to our customers.

In just one year, Cajoo has become a leading player in the quick commerce space in France, ranked #2 (source Fox Intelligence) with nearly 450,000 orders processed in Q1 2022 and more than 400,000 users having downloaded the app since the launch. First mover in France, Cajoo has scaled its operations in the country, expanding its activity to 9 cities (including the greater Paris area). Carrefour became an early investor and exclusive partner for Cajoo. This combination of great service of the Cajoo-team and the most beloved brands supplied by Carrefour is unique in the French market.

Henri Capoul, CEO of Cajoo:

The Cajoo story has been amazing. I am very proud of the whole team, for the value we have created together over the past 15 months to our customers. We are happy to find such great partners with the Flink team with whom we share common values, a similar vision on how to drive customer satisfaction and build a loyal customer base for sustainable growth for years to come. I am very pleased to see how the French tech ecosystem is building great companies, appealing to the best EU companies as today's news shows that we are getting acquired by the fastest growing company in the European market.

This operation is a unique opportunity for Carrefour to accelerate in the fast-growing quick-commerce market and a strong upside for its e-commerce in France. The French retail group will become a shareholder in Flink. Carrefour will also extend its exclusive grocery partnership in quick-commerce in France from Cajoo to Flink, by supplying a large part of its assortment, including private labels, organic and exclusive products. Carrefour will also leverage Flink capabilities and hubs' network to accelerate its own quick commerce service, named Carrefour Sprint.

Elodie Perthuisot, Chief E-Commerce, Digital Transformation and Data Officer & EXCOM member at Carrefour:

Less than a year after joining forces with Cajoo, we are in position to take part in the market consolidation and forge a valuable strategic partnership with Flink. As a leader in home delivery in Europe, we are delighted to reinforce our e-commerce ambition and bring unprecedented value to Carrefour and Flink' customers.

Cajoo's customers will be notified about the change to Flink over the coming weeks as the full integration into the Flink app is supposed to be finalized by this summer.

###

About Flink

Flink is Europe's leading instant grocery delivery service on a mission to give people time back. Consumers can order groceries on the Flink app and get it delivered in just minutes via E-Bikes. Flink stocks a broad range of top brands and high quality fresh products. Flink is currently one of the fastest growing companies in Europe. The company currently operates in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Austria, in more than 90 cities and out of more than 200 hubs. For more information, please visit goflink.com.

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 13 000 stores close to 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €81,2 billion in 2021. Its network of integrated countries employs more than 320,000 people who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the transition to food for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations. Overall, there are more than 500,000 people working under the Carrefour banner worldwide. For more information, visit www.carrefour.com

About Cajoo

Created in February 2021 by Henri Capoul, Guillaume Luscan and Jérémy Gotteland, Cajoo is the pioneer and one of the leaders of quick commerce in France. With a wide range of everyday products, this start-up offers an on-demand shopping delivery service in 3 clicks and is available in 10 French cities. The delivery service, available 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays and from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, offers more than 3,000 items from food to household products, hygiene, capsule collaborations and even high tech products. In May 2022, the startup was bought by Flink to become the French leader in quick commerce.

