With Truth Comes Consequences

Fresh from his debut novel of the series, “The Girl with the Lightning Brain,” Cliff Ratza delivers another exhilarating sequel to his series. In this book, “The Girl Who Electrified the World,” the protagonist, Electra Kittner continues to battle against the Techno-Plague and Middle East terrorism groups while simultaneously keeping a harsh government at play.
Now older and more experienced, Electra learns to allow males into her games if they can help, allowing emotional vividness to the mix all whilst she keeps her secrets hidden.
Yet despite all these insurmountable odds, the tale deals with what many fictional and non-fictional conspiratorialists hate to confront—the truth and all its complexities.
Cliff Ratza is an established businessman, professor, and author. He has multiple degrees in mathematics, physics, business. and computer science, all while extensively writing throughout his career.
Rare Books Media endorses this project to the American Foundation for the Blind. They recommend getting a copy of the book in audiobook format, so readers with various disabilities may enjoy this colorful tale worth sharing.
“The Girl Who Electrified the World” by Cliff Ratza
Kindle | B07JVZYZMH
Paperback | 978-1949362817
Audiobook | B08CS5FBLB
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
