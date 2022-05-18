DON Recovery Services Co-Founder Testifies Before the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee

DON Processing LLC testifies before the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee.

In Philadelphia, Philip Berezniak, the co-founder of DON Processing and DON Recovery Services, spoke with the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee on Monday, May 9, 2022.

“DON has worked and invested for over four years to develop the foundation for this production hub,” Berezniak said. “Further support from the state to help bring this opportunity to regional farmers for an additional crop for their rotation will position Pennsylvania as a leader in hemp production.”

Berezniak, explained the potential of hemp and DON's plans for hemp in Pa… The plan included a decortication facility, which turns hemp stalk into hurd and fiber. The materials produced are used in various products, including textiles, plastics and building supplies. The plan also included a HempWood production facility.

Berezniak said he is a proud member of New Castle and wants to help the community in a variety of ways. He said he is proud that DON Recovery can sponsor the sustainability work DON Processing LLC is accomplishing.

“DON Recovery's mission is to help those in need,” said Berezniak. “DON Recovery offers Suboxone, Subutex and Vivitrol treatment to those struggling with opioid addiction. However, this partnership with Project PA Hemp Home aids the community in a different area of need, sustainability and manufacturing.”

Berezniak said the work DON Processing has accomplished, such as Project PA Hemp Home, is just the start of the potential of hemp.

