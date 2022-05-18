DON Recovery Services Co-Founder Testifies Before the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee

DON Processing LLC testifies before the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee.
In Philadelphia, Philip Berezniak, the co-founder of DON Processing and DON Recovery Services, spoke with the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee on Monday, May 9, 2022.
“DON has worked and invested for over four years to develop the foundation for this production hub,” Berezniak said. “Further support from the state to help bring this opportunity to regional farmers for an additional crop for their rotation will position Pennsylvania as a leader in hemp production.”
Berezniak, explained the potential of hemp and DON's plans for hemp in Pa… The plan included a decortication facility, which turns hemp stalk into hurd and fiber. The materials produced are used in various products, including textiles, plastics and building supplies. The plan also included a HempWood production facility.
Berezniak said he is a proud member of New Castle and wants to help the community in a variety of ways. He said he is proud that DON Recovery can sponsor the sustainability work DON Processing LLC is accomplishing.
“DON Recovery's mission is to help those in need,” said Berezniak. “DON Recovery offers Suboxone, Subutex and Vivitrol treatment to those struggling with opioid addiction. However, this partnership with Project PA Hemp Home aids the community in a different area of need, sustainability and manufacturing.”
Berezniak said the work DON Processing has accomplished, such as Project PA Hemp Home, is just the start of the potential of hemp.
About DON Recovery Services
DON Recovery Services is a substance abuse facility that is dedicated to helping individuals recover from opioid addiction. At DON Recovery, we are devoted to helping patients through every step of recovery. Our company looks at everyone as individual people on their unique path. Our team knows the road to recovery is different for everyone, which is why DON Recovery offers various services, including Suboxone, Subutex, and Vivitrol treatment.
— WebWireID289205 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.