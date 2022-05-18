airasia Super App introduces its first SUPER Travel Fest

airasia Super App, one of the top Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) in ASEAN, is hosting its first SUPER Travel Fest with more than 700 international airlines flying to over 3,000 destinations, and promoting 200,000 hotels ASEAN-wide on its various travel platforms over a week-long period.

From 17-23 May 2022, airasia Super App users can click on the 'Flights' icon, book their favorite airlines, and enjoy up to 50% off by applying the voucher code SUPERTRAVEL on the payment page.

During the same booking period, users can also enjoy up to 50% off from 100 specially curated hotels across 20 key ASEAN cities by using the promo code SUPERTRAVEL, simply by clicking on the 'Hotels' icon, and look out for the 'Super Travel' label on the airasia Super App. App users can also find the best hotel deals across popular tourist destinations such as Astoria Current Boracay, Infinity & Bali, WOLO Kuala Lumpur, Avani+ Khao Lak Resort

Phuket, Infinity8 Bali, and many more through this special promotion.

On top of these, airasia Super App Philippines and Chroma Hospitality are extending its 60% sale for Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay until 31 December 2022.

Ray Berja, Managing Director, airasia Super App Philippines said: “We want everyone to know that airasia is now more than just an airline. We are a Super App that allows its users to fly beyond with any airline of their choice. We also have hotels on the platform, and soon, users can seamlessly book their ride and activities via airasia Super App. Super Travel Fest comes at a perfect time during the peak of summer travel and we are here to make it more convenient and more affordable for everyone. We hope that through this initiative we can encourage more people to travel as our way of contributing to our country's economic recovery.

50% discount from any airline of your choice, to any destination plus another 50% off from selected hotels must be a wonderful treat! With the airasia Super App, you save money and time with just a few clicks.”

Ostrova Cheng, Head of Travel, airasia Super App said: "At airasia Super App, we are constantly innovating new and creative ways to curate the best offers from our growing list of airline partners such as Air New Zealand and, more recently, All Nippon Airways (ANA). As borders worldwide are reopening and people are looking forward to traveling again, we are committed to providing our Super App users with the best flight deals with our airline partners.

As an OTA platform, airasia Super App is constantly working side-by-side with airlines and hotel partners by featuring their best offers on one of the most visited OTA apps in Asean and a platform that offers best value promos for flights and accommodations through campaigns like the SUPER Travel Fest."

Interested parties who would like to be part of the airasia Super App OTA platform can reach out to aacompartners@airasia.com.

From flights to hotel stays and more, our members can earn airasia points for all their purchases on the airasia Super App and use them just like cash to redeem FREE flights, hotel stays, groceries, and lifestyle deals with our exclusive partners.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's e-commerce offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

— WebWireID289215 —