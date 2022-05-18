Zume Accelerates Sustainable Packaging Push in Europe; Launches Sustainable Snap-fit Coffee Lids to Eliminate Plastic From To-Go Cups

Zume, the sustainability solutions company creating economically viable substitutes for single-use plastics, announced its sustainable snap-fit coffee cup lids are now available in Europe. Starting today, food brands across Germany, Benelux, Scandinavia, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and more will be able to replace plastic lids with a cost-effective alternative that's compostable, snappable, and PFAS-free. The lids will help food brands meet their sustainability commitments without sacrificing performance.

Europe consumes more coffee than any other continent, resulting in excessive waste from plastic lids. In the UK alone, 2.5 billion coffee cups and lids are thrown away each year, but only .25% are recycled, leaving the rest to pile up in our landfills or spill into our waterways. While there have been calls from regulators to reduce plastic waste, food brands cannot eliminate plastic from to-go cups without a viable alternative. Zume is providing the solution with the launch of its sustainable snap-fit coffee lid available at the scale needed to rid Europe of single-use plastic lids.

“As brands, we have a responsibility to prioritize our environmental impact the way we do our bottom lines; through our sustainable coffee lids, food brands can now do both,” said Alex Garden, CEO of Zume. “Our molded fiber lids have the same premium feel and functionality that coffee drinkers expect and show what's possible when you combine a sustainable mindset with world-class engineering and product design at a price that makes it a cost-effective alternative to plastic.”

Food brands overwhelmingly choose plastic lids because they are cheap, convenient, and can withstand hot coffee, unlike existing alternatives. There's nothing more frustrating for coffee drinkers than a lid that leaks. Zume's snap-fit lids were designed with consumers in mind to develop an advanced innovative coffee lid that's snappable and leak-proof without harmful chemicals. Zume's coffee lids undergo a rigorous testing and quality control process to ensure they perform as consumers expect without contributing to our plastic crisis.

The new lids help brands reduce plastic waste while promoting the development of a circular economy - from harvest to production and disposal. The lids are developed from moldable fibers such as bagasse (sugarcane fiber), bamboo, wheat, straw, and blends of various grass fibers. Zume's coffee lids are made from natural materials and are compostable and recyclable.

Zume's sustainable coffee lids are a part of the company's larger collection of compostable food and beverage packaging. Zume's offerings include anti-leak hot cup lids, bowls, food delivery containers, three piece meal trays and more, helping the world's largest food brands accelerate the transition away from plastic and styrofoam.

The news expands on Zume's continued efforts to replace plastic and styrofoam with sustainable solutions across Europe and the global marketplace. The company has strategic partnerships with major distributors and manufacturers across the region, including Packme Ltd (UK), Seamlessly Ltd (UK), Transcend Packaging (UK), Rausch Verpackung GmbH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Eocrep SARL (France), Codensa (Spain, Portugal), among others.

To find out how Zume's sustainable coffee lids can help your brand eliminate plastic waste visit https://www.coffeecuplids.com/

About Zume

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Camarillo, California, Zume is actively reducing the world's plastic waste with economically viable substitutes for plastic packaging. As creators of an advanced molded-fiber manufacturing system, Zume is a global provider of sustainability solutions and offers a growing range of sustainable manufactured solutions and services across the food, beverage, healthcare, and CPG categories. For more information visit www.zume.com.

