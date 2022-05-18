Everygame Casino's Frosty New Penguin Palooza has RTG's Innovative Locking Scatter to Maximize Payouts

The new Penguin Palooza slot game from Realtime Gaming is now available at Everygame Casino. Until June 15th, the casino is offering an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Players can deposit as little as $20 to qualify for this bonus.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Penguin Palooza is frosty fun with a great new game feature: Locking Scatters. The regular Scatter is an Igloo. As in many games, three Scatters trigger free spins. In this game, Free Spin wins are multiplied up to 5X. But this innovative new game also has a Locking Scatter, a Baby Emperor Penguin. The Locking Scatter with Re-Spins Feature is triggered when two or more Locking Scatter Symbols appear on the first four reels.
Locking Scatters freeze in place for the duration of free spins. Four Locking Scatters wins three re-spins on the fifth reel. Three Locking Scatters on the first three reels triggers two re-spins. With two Locking Scatters, Reels 3,4 and 5 re-spin.
This is a high volatility game with a max. payout of 50,000X the bet.
PENGUIN PALOOZA INTRODUCTORY BONUS
150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Penguin Palooza
Min. deposit just $20
Code: PENGUIN150
Available until June 15, 2022
COMPETITION FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES CONTINUES UNTIL MAY 30TH
The $120,000 Flower Power bonus contest will award top players with up to $500 weekly bonuses until the end of the month. Everygame players earn points as they play games and every week the top 300 win $30,000 in prizes.
Everygame Casino already has a huge selection of real money online casino games, and it adds new titles every month. Last month it unveiled Fortunate Buddha, a Chinese-themed game with five jackpots. Next, the new Khrysos Gold is expected June 1st.
— WebWireID289128 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.