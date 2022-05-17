The ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Will Feature Bert Lundy's "Learn for Excellence"

Bert Lundy's “Learn for Excellence: How to Prepare Your Children for College and Life” is a handbook to the same-name tutoring system for kids in grades 1-12. Math, English, Geography, and other key education tenants are covered by the tutoring system.

The book is divided into two parts. The first section discusses how the tutoring system works so that parents can assist their children in receiving an exceptional education regardless of the state of the US education system.

The second section is a collection of connected newsletters that provide further information about education and related topics. This book is aimed at parents, primarily in the United States, who desire to provide their children with the greatest education possible.

Furthermore, it is meant for everyone else who is interested in education, particularly grades one through twelve, how to improve it, and how his tutoring method operates.

This includes anyone who would like to use this system for tutoring or to obtain a better grasp of education, such as home-school parents, teachers or educators at all levels, or others.

Author

Bert Lundy was on the faculty at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, from 1988 to 2014. His research was in computer and telecom networks, formal models for protocol specification and analysis, and related areas. He published numerous research papers and also a book on the history of telecommunications, “Telephone, Telegraph and Wireless: How Telecom Changed the World,” 2009.

From 1984 to 88, he was a research assistant at Georgia Tech, obtaining his Ph.D. in 1988. From 1981 to 84, he was a software engineer at a high-tech company E-Systems, in Dallas, Texas. From 1977 to 81, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was a systems analyst for a real-time software and hardware system.

At the Naval Postgraduate School, Prof. Lundy taught classes on computer networks, the formal modeling and analysis of network protocols, the history and business of telecommunications, and basic programming. He also taught short classes on networking in Puebla, Mexico; Madrid, Spain; and Osaka, Japan. He has given talks at AT&T (later Lucent) Bell Laboratories and at numerous conferences in many cities.

In 2010, he started a tutoring business called Learn for Excellence. He has developed innovative methods for teaching math, English, and geography to children from first grade to high school.

In addition to the Ph.D., he also has an M.S. in computer science and a B.A. in mathematics from Texas A&M University. He is an enthusiastic sportsman, having climbed Mt. Whitney (el. 14,505 ft.) and completed numerous marathons, half-marathons, and races of shorter distances.

