Albert Sipes Breaks into Fiction With His First Novel "The Mildenhall Legacy"

Albert Sipes released his second publishing effort, a novel titled “The Mildenhall Legacy” (Xlibris; 2022). His first book was an autobiography, titled “Boomer – 1945,” which was published in 2020.
“The Mildenhall Legacy” is a contemporary fiction set primarily in the southwestern U.S., with a few scenes in Paris and Africa. Sipes builds up the narrative around his unique axiom, “Life offers nudges when we least expect them. If we ignore these nudges, any crossroads we face can be daunting.” The main character, Eve Chambers, is a student of such thought.
Eve finds herself acting in ways that force her identity to the surface and drive her spirit. Though she becomes the heir of an oil fortune at the age of twenty-two, her newfound wealth does not change her or alter her core values. Everything that she touches turns life around for herself and those she loves. She has the integrity to grant favor where it is due and not look for returns.
Life is not all about Eve, who realizes that people in her world should follow their dreams. “People are better than the sum of their parts.” It's the stuff of life, being in the moment of finding her destiny and hanging on for a sensational ride.
Find out how Eve Chambers lives out her life in “The Mildenhall Legacy” by Albert Sipes. Order a copy today through Amazon.
“The Mildenhall Legacy” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 1147 for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.
“The Mildenhall Legacy”
Author | Albert Sipes
Published date | March 21, 2022
Publisher | Xlibris
Book retail price | $17.99
Author Bio
Albert L. Sipes wrote his autobiography, Boomer – 1945, published in 2020. His view of the world depicts a conservative upbringing with a sparkle for inquisition. He was an Army copy editor for this Division newspaper in Vietnam and worked as a Denver radio broadcaster reporting the news at a Classical music station. He also worked as a professional driver for several transportation companies. His area of operation was throughout the United States and Canada. Al and his wife Cathy live in Colorado. “The Mildenhall Legacy” is his first novel.
