Author Bert Lundy Discusses How The Telegraph and the Atlantic Cable Ushered in the Modern World

Anyone who works with or uses the Internet or smartphones today should familiarize themselves with the origins and development of telecommunications. They should be acquainted with the early development of optical and electrical telegraphs, the story of the first trans-Atlantic telegraph cable, the invention of the telephone, and the early development of wireless, among others.

The history book “The Telegraph and the Atlantic Cable: Beginning of the Modern World” (ReadersMagnet; 2022) should whet their interest in the history of telecommunications.

A book inspired by one's passion for computer sciences, “The Telegraph and the Atlantic Cable” discusses the technology and technical details of how the invention of the telegraph was conceived and developed into a viable industry that serves millions of people worldwide.

The history of telecommunications is not without its roster of inspiring figures, and the book highlights the pioneering works of Samuel Morse, Cyrus Field, and many others who faced virtually unfathomable personal tragedies and challenges over many years to achieve their goals.

“There are lessons here for all of us to learn,” said the author, “about conquering personal struggles. Few of us have ever had to suffer the difficulties encountered and overcome in this story.”

The story of the telegraph and the Atlantic cable is the story of every society that owes its progress and development to the telecommunications industry. Get a copy of “The Telegraph and the Atlantic Cable” by Bert Lundy today on the ReadersMagnet online book and the author's website at https://www.bertlundybooks.com/.

“The Telegraph and the Atlantic Cable” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit for The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.

“The Telegraph and the Atlantic Cable: Beginning of the Modern World”

Author | Bert Lundy

Published date | Ongoing Publication

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | Ongoing publication

Author Bio

Bert Lundy was on the faculty at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, from 1988-to 2014.

His research was in computer and telecom networks, formal models for protocol specification and analysis, and related areas. He published numerous research papers and also a book on the history of telecommunications, Telephone, Telegraph and Wireless: How Telecom Changed the World, 2009.

From 1984 to 88, he was a research assistant at Georgia Tech, obtaining a Ph.D. in 1988.

From 1981 to 84, he was a software engineer at a high-tech company E-Systems, in Dallas, Texas.

From 1977 to 81, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was a systems analyst for a real-time software and hardware system.

At the Naval Postgraduate School, Prof. Lundy taught classes on computer networks, the formal modeling and analysis of network protocols, the history and business of telecommunications, and basic programming. He has given talks at AT&T (later Lucent) Bell Laboratories and at numerous conferences.

In 2010, he started the tutoring business called Learn for Excellence. He has developed innovative methods for teaching math, English, and geography to children from first grade to high school. He published a book, Learn for Excellence: How to Prepare Your Children for College and Life (Dorrance, 2021).

In addition to the Ph.D., he also has an M.S. in Computer Science and a B.A. in Mathematics from Texas A&M University. He is an enthusiastic sportsman, having climbed Mt. Whitney (el. 14,505 ft.) and completed numerous marathons, half-marathons, and races of shorter distances.

