Kerry L. Marzock Unleashes the Raven's Rage in Her Follow-Up Novel

For readers who want more of Kathleen Morello and Johnny Raven, better pick up a copy of Kerry L. Marzock's sequel “Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” (ReadersMagnet; 2022).
“Raven's Rage” abounds with constant action and battles. Just like its predecessor, the story is tied around a very beastly love affair. Johnny Raven continues to seek out the pack of werewolves who killed his wife and unborn child. All the while, he is worried about Kathleen as she struggles to come to terms with not only her incredibly deep love and infatuation for Johnny Raven but also the newfound changes taking place since her transformation began after being bitten by Johnny to save her life. After all, to become a beast is not very easy for a mere human.
“Raven's Rage” promises to be more ferocious and frightening than “Raven's Way.” It's a definite page-turner from the beginning to end with one of the most climactic closing scenes ever read, taking place at the mysterious and eerie Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia.
Purchase a copy of Kerry L. Marzock's “Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” today on Amazon and visit her website www.kerrymarzock.com .
“Raven's Rage” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 1147 for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, which will be held on June 23-28, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.
“Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw”
Author | Kerry L. Marzock
Published date | April 2022
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Book retail price | $23.99
Author Bio
While growing up as a child, the author immediately acquired a love of sports, animals, and horror. Her monster of choice was always the werewolf because, according to her, it represented change and stood for the most wonderful creature that she loved from such a young age, the wolf.
She acknowledges that her life has certainly not always been easy as she encounters numerous challenges and difficult periods. She possesses a powerful will to survive and tackle all obstacles head-on. She finds escape into the worlds of horror and science fiction, having discovered many wonderful and talented authors, such as Laurel K. Hamilton, whose works she has admired for a long time.
She has lived in Philadelphia for the last 51 years, so it was not a stretch for her to write Raven's Way, which is set on the streets she knows very well.
She also wrote a follow-up “Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” and published a third novel, “The Reptilian Factor.” She also dabbles in poetry, having published “A Sea of Emotion” and following up with “Along A Burning Highway,” which is comprised of poetry and short stories.
