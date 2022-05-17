Rev. Dr. Feniton Jacquet Leads Readers Back to the Light of the Bible in the Relaunch of His Compelling Book

What if bulbs no longer bear their light, and salt becomes stale and tasteless: will the world have any use for them?

In the book, “The Need for Reform in Today's Protestant Church,” Rev. Dr. Feniton Jacquet rebukes the blatant conformity of Protestants to the norm.

“What happens in these times is that the Protestant churches that are the daughters of the Reformation play hardly their part in the place of their establishment. Instead of saturating the world of the Gospel to transform it, it turns out that it is the world that changes them. They have become a real bear garden where all shots are allowed: cheap shot, foul play, kick, stunt, double shot, bad shot, powder shot, lick, crunching, punch, slashing, a stroke of authority, kick-ass, stab, blow, last shot, etc.” – Rev. Dr. Feniton writes.

What were the ideals of Martin Luther when he fought for the reforming of the church? The book points out how Protestants strayed away from the Bible. It also illustrates how the culture of indulgence enslaved most of the members of the body of Christ. It is a call to action for Christians to embrace their identity again as salt and light for the world. Rev. Dr. Feniton employs his extensive immersion in the word of God to provide readers an opportunity for thought and deep meditation that may enable individuals who are well-informed and enlightened by the Gospel to recognize their role. He sounds the alarm, calling for the modern Protestant Church to return to the commandments, demands, and teachings of the Bible.

Read and be enlightened. Buy the book at: https://www.amazon.com/Need-Reform-Todays-Protestant-Church-ebook/dp/B09X2JRZ4V/

The Need for Reform in Today's Protestant Church

Author: Rev. Dr. Feniton Jacquet

Publisher: Rev. Dr. Feniton Jacquet

Published Date: April 1, 2022

Book Genre: Education & Teaching

About the Author

Rev. Dr. Feniton Jacquet is graduated in Biostatistics, Universidad de Costa-Rica, San Jose; in Computerized Financial Management, College Bois de Boulogne, Montreal, Quebec; Bachelor of Arts degree (BA), Political Science, Universite du Quebec a Montreal; Master of Theology (Th.M), International Seminary, Plymouth, Florida; Master of Arts (MA) Cum Laude, Knox Theological Seminary, Fort-Lauderdale, Florida; Doctor of Ministry (D.Min), South Florida Theological Seminary, Deerfield Beach, Florida. He is currently a Police Chaplain and a Hospice Chaplain. The author is the Founder and the Pastor of Baptist Church of the Living Word in Miami, Florida. To God be the glory.

— WebWireID289200 —