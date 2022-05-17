Universal Pictures' Legendary Monsters The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy Unite for the First Time Ever at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in All-New Haunted Houses, "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide"

Universal Pictures' most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted houses as part of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort – where these infamous classic monsters invite guests to join them in an epic battle beginning this September.

Halloween Horror Nights continues to expand on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures – the movie studio that birthed the classic horror monsters on screen – with this original haunted house debuting at Universal Studios' theme parks from coast-to-coast. Inspired by the event's previous Universal Monsters attractions, this year's unique experience resurrects the monstrous triple threat of The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy for one harrowing haunted house.

This bi-coastal experience will transport guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees. With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans – and only one will survive.

Elevating the mayhem, GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH, returns to collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood with an original composition for their haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, September 2 in Orlando with 10 terrifying haunted houses and Thursday, September 8 in Hollywood with eight frightening haunted houses. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31, and additional details will be revealed soon.

Tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

VIDEO: Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

