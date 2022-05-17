Introducing Biebs Brew! The much-anticipated next collab between Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons

The wait is almost over – starting June 6, Tim Hortons guests across Canada and the United States can try Justin Bieber's next Tims-inspired creation!

The first part of the Tims x Justin Bieber collab was focused on Justin putting his own spin on his favourite treats at Tim Hortons: bite-sized Timbits donuts.

This time, Justin and Tims developed a new twist on what the iconic brand is best known for: brewing Canada's favourite coffee.

In product brainstorms with the Tims team for the second collab, Justin shared that he prefers his coffee on ice, which led to working on a new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew, which is made with 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and is slowly cold steeped for 16 hours to enhance the bold and smooth flavour.

Also inspired by a slight sweet tooth and his love for hints of delicious vanilla flavouring in his coffee, Justin and our beverage innovation team developed a creamy French Vanilla flavour to go with our Cold Brew. Biebs Brew is the perfect blend of those two beloved Tims flavours.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," said Justin. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

All three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours – will return to Tims restaurants in Canada and the United States along with Biebs Brew on June 6.

In Canada, Tims restaurants will also have a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler available for guests to purchase. These co-created tumblers are made with stainless steel, come with a reusable straw, and can be used for both hot and cold beverages. They also go on sale on June 6 while supplies last. Select Tims restaurants will also be bringing back limited quantities of Timbiebs merchandise for guests, including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag that were developed in collaboration with Justin.

"Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."

