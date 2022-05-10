Melodia Women's Choir of NYC Presents "Light of a Brand New Day," Reimagining American Roots Music

At a time when people are longing for hope and harmony, Melodia Women's Choir presents a heartwarming selection of American roots music arranged for women's voices.

Highlights of the concert include Southern Harmony selections arranged by vocal ensemble Anonymous 4, and familiar favorites from Dolly Parton, Carly Simon and Carole King. Also featured is a set of two newly-edited gems by American women composers: “Sleep Song” by Margaret Bonds and “Night” by Florence B. Price.

In a trio of folk revival pieces, the performance of Bob Dylan's “Blowin' in the Wind” is dedicated to former Melodia singer Ukrainian Okenka Dzhedzhora who sent a message from her besieged home in Lviv asking Melodia to “sing for me.” The concert's final song, Rosephanye Powell's “Still I Rise,” resonates with a message of hope and resiliency.

Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director of Melodia said: “With all of the uncertainty and unrest in our world, we wanted to share music that offers some comfort and respite from life's tumult and provides a glimpse of some iconic American musical moments.”

Performing with Melodia is the Melodia Bluegrass Band. Formed for this concert, the acclaimed musicians include Hilary Hawke, banjo; Barbara Merjan, drums; Ann Klein, guitar; Chelsea Starbuck Smith, violin; and Eleonore Oppenheim, double bass, with Taisiya Pushkar, piano.

Melodia Women's Choir of NYC, now approaching its 20th year, has established a reputation as the premier women's choir of NYC. To date, Melodia has performed 34 concerts of works written for women's voices and presented 12 world premieres, including nine original commissioned works from women composers.

Called “riveting” by The New York Times, Melodia has performed at Symphony Space, Merkin Concert Hall, DiMenna Center, among many other venues. Melodia has been recognized by the NYC Council for high quality musical performances “fostering greater harmony throughout our community and beyond.” Jennifer Clarke is the Executive Director of Melodia.

Live Concert

Sunday, May 22, 3:00 pm

Holy Apostles, 296 Ninth Avenue (28th Street), Chelsea, NYC

Information: https://melodiawomenschoirnyc.org/melodia-womens-choir-in-concert/

Tickets ($20, advance general; $15, advance stu/seniors) $25 at the door

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-of-a-brand-new-day-melodia-womens-choir-spring-concert-live-tickets-310821454337

