Lufthansa Shareholders approves all agenda items at Annual General Meeting

Around 2,300 shareholders followed today's Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Lufthansa AG online. A total of 37.47 percent of the share capital was represented.

A total of eight agenda items were put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company approved all items by a large majority.

The shareholders thereby approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021 by a large majority. The remuneration report, which was voted on for the first time, was also approved by a majority of shareholders.

Shareholders also approved the new authorization to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) and the renewal of Authorized Capital A and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association by a broad majority.

Detailed information on the Annual General Meeting is available at www.lufthansagroup.com/agm.

— WebWireID288877 —