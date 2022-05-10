Worldline renews strategic partnership for card acquiring processing with Tietoevry

Worldline and Tietoevry Banking have extended their strategic partnership for card acquiring processing services for the next five years. The agreement includes Worldline's authorization processing services in the Nordic market.

Tietoevry Banking's Card Acquiring service delivery covers services in the payment processing area such as processing of authorizations and delivery of financial transactions.

The cooperation between Worldline and Tietoevry has been a long-lasting partnership. This extension is valid until the end of December 2024 and has a contract value of approximately EUR 17 million.

“For many years, Tietoevry has helped Worldline manage the processing in the Nordic market. We are very pleased with our cooperation and the services delivered, and we look forward to continuing our partnership,” says Annika Bolinder CEO Bambora AB – Regional Businesses at Worldline.

“We are proud to continue our journey with Worldline, delivering our processing services to one of the leading acquirers in the Nordics and the world. It is a true team effort between the two companies to make this happen,” says Kevin Grönvall, Head of Card Acquiring in Tietoevry Banking.

About Tietoevry

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

About Wordline

Worldline is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros. worldline.com/merchant-services

