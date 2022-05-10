Duke Energy reports first-quarter 2022 financial results

Duke Energy DUK today posted its first-quarter 2022 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.
Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET today.
The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 833.927.1758 in the U.S. or 929.526.1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 527418. Please call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A recording of the webcast with a transcript will be available on the investor's section of the company's website by May 10.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy DUK, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.
Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.
Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 “World's Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes' “America's Best Employers” list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues.
