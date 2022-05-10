XPO Logistics Announces Drew Wilkerson as Chief Executive Officer for Spin-Off

XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO, a leading provider of freight transportation services, announced that Drew Wilkerson, currently XPO's president of North American Transportation, will become chief executive officer of the company's planned spin-off of its tech-enabled brokered services platform. Wilkerson will transition to the CEO role with the spin-off, which the company expects to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.



As previously announced, XPO intends to spin off its tech-enabled brokered services platform from its less-than-truckload (LTL) business, creating two separate, publicly traded companies at the top of their industries in North America. The core business of the spin-off will be XPO's best-in-class truck brokerage service, with complementary brokered services for last mile logistics, managed transportation and global forwarding. All four asset-light operations are in the North American Transportation division currently led by Wilkerson.



Wilkerson is a transportation industry veteran with 14 years of leadership experience in brokerage operations. He joined XPO in 2012 to spearhead the growth of the company's flagship truck brokerage hub in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wilkerson was subsequently promoted to regional vice president and then president of XPO's North American brokerage business. In 2020, he was named president of North American Transportation, with P&L responsibility for truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, managed transportation, last mile and global forwarding. Prior to XPO, he held leadership positions in sales, operations, and customer and carrier relationship management with C.H. Robinson Worldwide.



Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Drew is an exceptional transportation executive who's passionate about creating value through our technology-based brokerage model. He's a major reason why our truck brokerage revenue growth rate was three times the industry CAGR from 2013 to 2021. The spin-off is an opportunity for Drew and his proven management team to unlock greater potential with a pure-play brokerage platform.”



XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage.



