Hormel Foods Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL invites you to participate in a webcast and conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to discuss the company's second quarter financial results.
The company will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).
When: Thursday, June 2, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET)
Webcast: To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com , click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.
Phone: Dial toll-free 888-317-6003 at least 10 minutes prior to the call.
From outside the United States, call 412-317-6061. Please note: all dial-in participants should quote the conference ID of 2367917 to access the call.If you have difficulty accessing the call, please contact: Chorus Call, Customer Service (800) 967-4633
Audio Replay: To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com , click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World's Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
