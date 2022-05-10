Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation and Indoor Environmental Quality are Key Components of Building Safety Month

This May marks the 42nd annual Building Safety Month. “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action” is the theme for this year's campaign. Building Safety Month initiatives help to provide homeowners, government officials and the public with the information and resources to prepare and protect the built environment.
The 2022 campaign themes include:
- Week One, Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow
- Week Two, Exploring Careers in Building Safety
- Week Three, Understanding Disaster Mitigation
- Week Four, Creating a Safe & Abundant Water Supply
“Building safety encompasses the expertise of many disciplines, including indoor environmental quality,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The pandemic brought to light the importance of protecting building occupants from airborne exposure risks. These include everything from viruses, bacteria and mold, to lead, asbestos, VOCs and even radon. Other indoor issues include air exchange rates, air filtration, humidity and even carbon dioxide levels. All of these can have an impact on the well-being, comfort and productivity of building occupants.”
The building science and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) experts at EMSL Analytical support the efforts of Building Safety Month. With laboratories across the United States and Canada, EMSL Analytical offers IEQ, industrial hygiene and infection control testing services, sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, building inspection tools, air monitoring instruments, personal protective equipment (PPE), and numerous other services and products to optimize indoor environmental conditions.
To learn more about this or other building science, occupational, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800)220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For access to IEQ test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.
About EMSL Analytical, Inc.
EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.
