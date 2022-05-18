SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 May 2022 at 9:15 am
Sampo completes its share buyback programme
Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 31 March 2022 and ended on 17 May 2022. During that period, Sampo repurchased 4,961,994 of its own shares at an average price per share of EUR 45.85. The amount corresponds to 0.9 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 228 million.
The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Management intends to propose to the Board that a new share buyback programme is launched after the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022, subject to the AGM renewing the Board authorisation on share repurchases. The Board will make a decision on the proposal at the next regular meeting, which takes place on 9 June 2022.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
