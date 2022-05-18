SIKA OPENS NEW PLANT IN BOLIVIA AND DOUBLES CAPACITY

Sika has opened a new plant in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, thus doubling its production capacity for mortar and concrete admixtures in Bolivia. With this new facility in one of the country's main industrial agglomerations, Sika is positioning itself for continued growth in the dynamic Bolivian construction market.

Sika's new production facility for mortar and concrete admixtures is located outside of Santa Cruz de la Sierra in the country's largest industrial park. It replaces the existing plant and effectively doubles the usable space. In addition to its excellent transport connections, the newly occupied site also has space for future expansion. The manufacturing plant, which is highly automated, not only increases efficiency but will also help make production more sustainable. Over and above this, Sika has expanded its warehousing capacity and administrative premises and has set up a training center for customers.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "The clear strategic focus of our business activities on major cities and agglomerations in the Americas region is proving to be highly successful. We now have over 20 national subsidiaries and 89 production plants in the Americas. We continue to invest in the expansion of our presence in fast-growing markets. This recent investment in Bolivia enables us to continue to grow our output volumes in the dynamic Bolivian construction market."

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS STIMULATE THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Demand for new infrastructure in Bolivia is rising in line with the country's increasing industrialization. In the next few years, the construction industry in particular will benefit from the ongoing investments in infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. The Bolivian construction market is expected to grow by 9.5% in 2022. In the period to 2026, annual growth is set to exceed 4.0%.

