Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2022

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on May 10, 2022.
All proposals on the agenda provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting published on April 13, 2022, were adopted, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 5.40 per share, the discontinuation of the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA and the election of board members in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee.
The dividend will be paid on May 20, 2022, to ordinary shareholders as of May 10, 2022, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 12, 2022. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 11, 2022.
The dissolution of the Corporate Assembly is effective as of May 10, 2022, and the number of employee representatives on the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA will be increased from three to four representatives.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached and is also available on hydro.com/generalmeeting.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
