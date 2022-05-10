ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 10 MAY 2022 AT 2.00 P.M. EEST

Andreas Darner appointed to Enento Group's Executive Management Team in the role as Director, Strategy and Transformation

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Andreas Darner to the role as Director, Strategy and Transformation. This is a new position in the Executive Management Team and the purpose with the position is to enable Group transformational progress by playing a pivotal role in building Group long-term strategic plans, align Group entities around the shared strategy and lead a variety of strategic efforts.

Andreas Darner has more than 15 years of experience from management consulting, business development and strategy – mainly from the financial sector. He is very experienced in working with leadership teams and in strategic planning. Andreas joins Enento from Bankgirot where he served as Chief Strategy Officer from 2021 and held other positions such as Head of Corporate Strategy since 2016. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at DLN Payroll Services (now Aspia) in 2015-2016 and before that he was Management Consultant at Canvisa (now Tieto) and prior to that Management consultant at Accenture. Andreas Darner will start his new position 15 August 2022.

"I am really looking forward to taking on this new position. I truly value the combination of the commercial drive and the societally important function that Enento has. It also attracts me that Enento Group is a newly founded Group that has the potential to become a trusted Nordic platform. I do believe in the strategy regarding service development and new offerings the company has and the very dynamic environment the company drives the business within", says Andreas Darner, new Director, Strategy and Transformation at Enento Group.

"I´m welcoming Andreas Darner to Enento. He has great experience in strategy implementation and transformation with his previous career. The success in this role requires a combination of both profound business acumen, IT, change management, mergers and acquisitions skills as well as strong strategic and analytical orientation coupled with exceptional documentation and communication skills, which Andreas has. This position is crucial to our ability to continue to execute our short, medium, and long-term plans", says Jeanette Jäger, CEO at Enento Group.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Jeanette Jäger

CEO

Tel. +46 72 141 00 00

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.