IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (2 May 2022) – IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today were adopted. This includes the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2021 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 1.62 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:
- Wednesday 4 May 2022 - Ex-dividend date
- Thursday 5 May 2022 - Dividend record date
- Monday 9 May 2022 - Dividend payment date
Piet van der Slikke (CEO), and Hans Kooijmans (CFO) were reappointed as members of the Management Board for another term of four years. In addition, Marcus Jordan was appointed as third member to the Management Board in the role of COO. More information is available by separate press release available here.
The Shareholders furthermore approved the (re)appointment of Mr. Stephan Nanninga and Mr. Willem Eelman to IMCD's Supervisory Board, respectively for a second and first term of four years, as well as the reappointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial years 2022 and 2033.
The 2021 Remuneration Report received a strong positive advisory vote (with over 91% of voted casted in favor of the report).
Details of the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, are available at IMCD's corporate website here.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 2 May 2022, 5:30 p.m. CET.
