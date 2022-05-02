REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

May 2, 2022: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held today at 13:00 CET, as a digital meeting with online participation. Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://www.recsilicon.com/investors/egm.
The Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, the election of Mr. Koo Yung LEE as chairperson of the board of directors and Mr. Maeng Yoon KIM as deputy chair of the board of directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the election of Dr. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz and Ms. Heike Heiligtag as members of the board of directors.
The election will take effect from the completion of the share purchase by Hanwa Solutions Corporation in Rec Silicon ASA that was announced on 23 March 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange RECSI, the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.