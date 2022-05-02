Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 May 2022 at noon
Changes in Marimekko's management
Chief Sales Officer and member of the Marimekko Management Group Dan Trapp will resign from his role due to personal reasons in order to start up his own consultancy within sporting industry, based in Bordeaux, France. His last day at Marimekko will be 2 August 2022. The search for Dan Trapp's successor has started.
During Dan Trapp's time with Marimekko, the company has taken important steps in its internationalization, which positions Marimekko well to accelerate its profitable international growth in the coming years.
Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com
