CryptoArmor Joins the Texas Blockchain Council

Austin, TX May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CryptoArmor is excited to announce that the company is officially a member of the Texas Blockchain Council. “We’re excited to grow and develop our organization with other members of TBC,” says Brendon Kelley, co-founder of CryptoArmor. “Texas is a hotspot for both mining operations and tech innovation and we hope to grow our presence with this membership.” CryptoArmor is under the startup membership for Texas Blockchain Council. CryptoArmor will be at the Miners Summit mid-June in College Station. Find out how they’re adding crypto runtime protection for cryptocurrency mining, safeguarding mining business in real time monitoring and preventing advanced attacks and malware for crypto businesses.
The Texas Blockchain Council is a nonprofit industry association made up of companies and individuals that work in a variety of industries that are connected to Bitcoin, crypto and blockchain technology. They are working together to make the State of Texas the jurisdiction of choice for blockchain innovation. For more information, see Texas Blockchain Council.
CryptoArmor specializes in Crypto cybersecurity protection for crypto businesses and operations. Building cybersecurity for mining operations, blockchain, compliance services, web3, NFT projects, crypto miners, wallets, exchanges and more. CryptoArmor gives crypto investors and companies unparalleled protection of their assets and customers’. CryptoArmor's services include one of the industry’s first crypto runtime protection software. Crypto runtime protection is an intrusion detection system built for mining rigs to prevent ransomware and advanced attacks targeting mining servers. Other services include privacy & compliance management, vCISO security program building, penetration tests, and more. For more information on CryptoArmor, visit CryptoArmor.net.
CryptoArmor’s founding team includes Co-Founders Brendon Kelley and Grant Mitterlehner. Additionally, Jackson Moffatt heads business development for the organization.
Kelley is also founder of RRcybersec, a cybersecurity firm in Austin. He’s also the Co-author of Tribe of Hackers Blue Team. He led cybersecurity efforts for Patientco through its acquisition to waystar. Previously, he was a part of Bazaarvoice, where he built security tools for a team of forty plus distributed teams. Kelley, Co-founder of CryptoArmor, says he is confident they’re building a need for the market, “We’re trying to prevent the headlines you see today with daily crypto breach headlines. We’re building security that actually works.”
Mitterlehner is the CEO of MittGroup, which is one of the fastest growing solar companies in the nation. MittGroup recently was listed as the #1 Best Place to Work by the Houston Business Journal. Then at the end of 2020, Mitterlehner founded Mitt Blockchain, which is a crypto mining company that focuses on Bitcoin and Ethereum mining. Mitterlehner is a regular on Cavuto Coast to Coast on Fox Business where he discusses the crypto industry multiple times a month.
Contact Information:
MittGroup
Miranda Perez
832-493-6757
Contact via Email
mittgroup.net
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/862364
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.