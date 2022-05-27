First Frontline to Front Row Hero Ticket Recipients Named

Inaugural Front Row Heroes Literally a "Couple" of Heroes.

Harriman, TN May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FrontRowHero.com is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that opened in April 2022. The mission of FrontRowHero.com is to fund and deliver Front Row Seat Tickets to Frontline workers (Former and Current Members of the Armed Forces, Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers, Nurses, Doctors, EMTs and First Responders) for Sporting Events, Concerts, Plays, and other live performances. Their goal is, that as many heroes as possible are able spend some time away from their work and enjoy live performances in the best seats possible.



The company announced on May 16 that it had awarded its first pair of Front Row Tickets.



The First ever FrontRowHero.com ticket recipients, Chris and Vicky Ray happen be married front line workers. Both are now “Front Row Heroes.”



Chris Ray is a Marine Corps combat veteran having served in the Panama Invasion and also in Desert Storm. He also served as a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard. Currently, Chris is the Captain with the Inspection Services Branch for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



On May 24, 2022, the Rays sat proudly in their Front Row Center seats at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, while Opry Stars Craig Morgan (a Veteran of the US Army), Cam, War and Treaty, Riders in the Sky, Jake Hoot, and Daily & Vincent performed during the annual Opry “Salute the Troops” Concert.



The Rays reside in Spring Hill, Tennessee.



“From the very beginning, we wanted to be able to recognize those frontline workers that do so much and ask for nothing in return,” said Dale Prax, Co-Founder and Executive Director of FrontRowHero.com. “Chris and Vicky Ray embody the traits and characteristics of what the founders of FrontRowHero.com envisioned when they started the project,” Prax added.



Vicky is a Registered Nurse and has been serving the community as such for nearly 20 years at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



In addition to their regular jobs as Frontline Workers, the contributions to the community don’t stop there with the Rays.



Recently, when Chris’ cousin Tim Risner, (a long-time resident of Giles County and former Giles County Commissioner), was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), (a cancer of the blood that causes the cells in the bone marrow to be abnormal), Chris and Vicky did what heroes do, they went into action.



Knowing that the medical costs for chemotherapy and frequent blood transfusions, the cost of transportation, and missed work for both Tim and his wife Wanda would be exorbitant, they went on a mission to help. After all that’s what heroes do.



In a very short period of time, working long hours (after working long hours at their regular exhausting jobs), the Rays were instrumental in organizing the “Benefit for Tim” event at the Hillcrest Country Club in Pulaski, TN.



A golf tournament, Live auction, silent auction, and a steak dinner were all part of the Fundraiser. Each of these events in and of themselves are a full-time job. To pull it all together in the way they did is nothing short of extraordinary.



The Event raised nearly $35,000 in donations for the Risner Family.



The Ray’s support of, and dedication to Country, Family and Faith along with their numerous contributions to the community provide superb examples for all to emulate.



The desire to do good, personal initiative, and unswerving devotion to duty for all mankind reflect great credit on themselves and are in keeping with the mission of www.FrontRowHero.com.



“We are very proud to present the very first Front Row Tickets to the Rays,” said Prax. “Never did I imagine that our inaugural presentation would be to a Hero Couple – We are deeply moved by this couple, all they have done and what they stand for.”



About FrontRowHero.com

Based in Harriman, Tennessee, FrontRowHero.com was founded to show the nation’s Past and Present Frontline Workers.



FrontRowHero.com is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt non-profit organization per United States IRS Code (26 U.S.C. para 501(c)(3). Contributions are Tax Deductible under section 170 of the Code.



To contribute to the www.FrontRowHero.com cause, please visit their website to donate or become a sponsor.



FrontRowHero.com is sponsored by Direct Expedite, LLC of Lawrenceburg, TN and The Expedited Technology and Innovation Group (EFTIG) of Harriman, TN.



