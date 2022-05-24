Warren Norgaard Attends Meta's Meta Boost Gather 2022 in Washington, DC

Representing Milkweed Arts of Phoenix, Arizona, founder Warren Norgaard was flown to Washington, DC by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022, alongside 500 other business owners.

Phoenix, AZ May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This past week, from May 16 to May 18, Milkweed Arts’ founder, Warren Norgaard had the exclusive opportunity to represent his arts education center by attending Meta’s Meta Boost Gather 2022 live in Washington, DC. Meta, previously known as Facebook, hosted an event in which small business owners from across the United States came together to learn, network, and grow in friendship. Warren received his invitation to be one of the 500 leaders that were flown out, hosted, and celebrated for this year’s event, all courtesy of Meta.



While visiting Washington, DC, Mr. Norgaard also took time to reach out to the office of Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Granted a meeting, Mr. Norgaard discussed his business and the needs and concerns of small businesses in Arizona and invited Senator Sinema’s office to visit his local small business.



Warren Norgaard is a member of Local First Arizona and a Leadership Council Member of the National Small Business Association.



About Milkweed Arts:



Milkweed Arts opened in 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. Owner Warren Norgaard creates work in multiple disciplines and wanted a space where adults with an artistic craving could learn beyond the standard “paint and sip” format of art classes. Since opening, Milkweed Arts has hosted over 30 national artist instructors, as well as hundreds of locally taught workshops.



For additional details and interviews, Warren Norgaard can be reached at 602-341-6580 or by email at info@milkweedartsaz.com.

Contact Information:

Milkweed Arts

Warren Norgaard

602-341-6580

Contact via Email

www.milkweedartsaz.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/861910



Press Release Distributed by PR.com