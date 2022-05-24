Grace on Broadway Founder Attends Meta Gather in DC

Belvidere, NJ May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Heather Marzigliano, Founder of Grace on Broadway, a furniture artist and the owner of The Rustic Retail Market in Belvidere, NJ, was invited as one of 500 small businesses in the country to attend the Meta Gather Event in DC. The event was geared to have small businesses meet with Policy makers at the Capitol.



Heather started her business as a single mother leaving an abusive and toxic marriage with two small children, ages 1 and 3 at the time. Her journey started with $100 and a "failure is not an option" attitude. Heather sold gently used items for a commission, and then went to auctions to purchase items to sell at flea markets on the weekends. It has now grown to her being an ambassador within the furniture refinishing and crafts sector, the owner of The Rustic Retail Market in Belvidere, NJ, Partner in HP Distribution and one of the owners in Grace on Design and international product line.



"I am humbled and honored that my journey which came from very humble beginnings, has led me on the path at the Capitol building. Never in a million years would I have thought this is the road I would be on. I wouldn't change it for the world," said Heather.



"I was able to meet with Senator Cory Booker's staff and speak to them about the needs of a small business, I spent time speaking on the needs of women and mothers in small business. As both owners and employees, mothers have different obstacles and challenges to becoming successful. I know what it is like searching for childcare, only being able to work within a public-school schedule or needing to run out the door when the nurse calls. These are situations that small businesses can not only work around but will understand because we have been there too."



Grace on Broadway is housed within Heather's retail store: The Rustic Retail Market in Belvidere, NJ. The Rustic Retail Market is a co-operative store that includes many other small businesses, artisans, creatives, and the products they use to create. The co-operative store style allows small businesses to flourish in the community in a way that is both rewarding and possible with life and time restraints. This allows the small businesses to share in the cost, time and the space of a store front as they all work together to grow their individual businesses, the store and the community as well.



"I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to be the voice of so many hard-working small businesses in our communities. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of so many amazing people. I just hope that one woman scared to start on her own sees my story and is inspired," shared Heather.

