Molekule Consulting Announces the Launch of E.U. - Based Operations

Molekule Consulting announces the launch of an E.U. - based business / Molekule Hub continuing their focus on the development of global strategy and advisory services for the biopharmaceutical sector.

London, United Kingdom May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dave Alderman, Founder, President, and CEO of Molekule Consulting said, “This is an exciting time for Molekule Consulting. Over the last ten (10) years Molekule Consulting has built a strong reputation supporting the development of biopharmaceutical commercial strategy with biopharmaceutical clients. The creation of an E.U. Hub ensures Molekule can build on its goal to build the premier global strategy and insights organisation, and provide excellent service and expertise to global client partners in a rapidly changing healthcare environment. Alongside Molekule's existing offices and services based in the U.S. and India, the E.U. Hub will ensure we augment Molekule's strong reputation for global service, local knowledge, and timely & accurate advice and information.”



To lead the development of Molekule's E.U. Hub, based in the U.K., Molekule is pleased to announce that Chris Stevenson, a biopharmaceutical industry leader with a track record of leading and developing businesses built on strong client service and strategic insight, will join Molekule Consulting as Managing Director, Europe. Chris will work closely with the existing Molekule Consulting leadership team to build an E.U.-based team that will support and develop the existing reputation and services from Molekule.



“This is great news for Molekule Consulting and its client partnerss,” Dave Alderman stated, “Chris is the ideal person to support development in Europe. His client and business skills are great to have and, importantly, Chris will help Molekule build upon the existing values focused on people, building strong teams, and providing clients with exceptional service, insight, and guidance.”



“I am tremendously excited to be a part of the continued growth and development of Molekule Consulting,” Stevenson said. “We have a great opportunity to build a best-in-class E.U. Hub, supported by the strong values of Molekule Consulting built over the last 10 years, and to build upon the excellent reputation Molekule has for client services, insight, and staff development.”



For further information about Molekule Consulting visit Molekule Consulting, or contact Chris Stevenson, Managing Director Europe, at cstevenson@molekuleconsulting.com and on +44 07949 000898 and David Alderman, President & CEO, Molekule Consulting, at dalderman@molekuleconsulting.com and on +1 305 504 3030.



Molekule Consulting is a global healthcare-focused strategic consultancy committed to deliver the highest quality of actionable intelligence and strategic insight to our client partners. We partner with clients in the biopharmaceutical, medtech, and vaccines spaces interfacing with insights, franchise & brand, and pricing & market access teams across their organizational matrix to develop and deliver insights against brand and franchise strategic imperatives.



Molekule maintains a broad and growing, actively managed, global persistent human source network that helps us support our clients with their strategic intelligence needs.

